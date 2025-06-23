The Fourth of July holiday is fast approaching and fireworks displays will soon light up Chicago-area skies, but which day your town will hold them depends on where you live.

Some Chicago suburbs will hold their festivities on July 3, others will wait until the holiday itself. Some will even wait until the weekend to hold their celebrations.

Here's a look at fireworks scheduled for the holiday across the region:

(This list will be updated as villages and suburbs announce their firework shows for Independence Day)

Thursday, July 3

Aurora

Fireworks in Aurora will be at 9 p.m. on July 3, with the best viewing location at the Aurora Transportation Center and McCullough Park. There will also be a parade in Downtown Aurora on Friday, July 4 at 10 a.m., starting at the intersection of Benton Street and Broadway Street.

Berwyn

The doors to see fireworks on July 3 at Morton West High School open at 8 p.m. The high school is located at 2400 Home Ave.

Bridgeview

The Bridgeview Park District will be hosting the annual fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. at Commissioners Park which is located at 8100 S. Beloit Ave on July 3.

Burr Ridge

The Burr Ridge annual fireworks show will be Walker Park at dusk on July 3. The Family Fun Area at the park opens at 5:30 p.m. and will feature activities such as face painting, a balloon artist, a dunk tank and more. There will also be several food trucks available during the event.

Deerfield

Fireworks will be set off at 9:15 p.m. which can be viewed from Shepard Park on July 3. There will also be a parade on July 4 starting at noon, which will begin at Deerspring Pool, along with various other activities for families across the two days.

Glencoe

Glencoe fireworks can be viewed at 9 p.m. at Lakefront Park on July 3, with a party in the park starting at 5 p.m. There will be a Fun Run at 8 a.m. the next day at Glencoe Train Station, along with other events, ending with a parade at 1 p.m. in Downtown Glencoe.

Lemont

Fireworks can be viewed from Centennial Park at 9:30 on July 3. The celebration will begin at 4 p.m., with music, food vendors and kid zones. The Tim Gleason Band will play at 6 p.m. in the park.

Lisle

Lisle’s firework display is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. at Community Park on July 3. There will be food, drinks and music starting at 5:30 p.m. There will be a parade the next day starting at 10 a.m. at Lisle Junior High School, followed by an ice cream social at 10:45 a.m.

Lockport

Head to Dellwood Park in Lockport at dusk on July 3 to see Lockport’s fireworks.

Mokena

After an afternoon of games and food, there will be fireworks starting at 9:30 in Main Park on July 3. The next day there will be a parade at 10 a.m. on Wolf Road from LaPorte Road to Granite Drive.

Oak Brook

The Oak Brook fireworks will be part of Taste of Oakbrook which starts at 4 p.m. and features food, music and a drone show on July 3. The fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. at Village Sports Core Fields.

Palos Heights

The Palos Heights fireworks will be on July 3 at Memorial Park at 9:15 p.m. after a day of community fun and entertainment starting at 10 a.m. There will also be a parade the next day on Harlem Avenue at noon.

Palatine

The fireworks will be a part of the Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest, which spans from July 2 to 6. The fireworks will be displayed on July 3 at dusk at Community Park. The five-day-long festival will include games, food, drinks and music. There also will be a carnival on July 4 starting at 1 p.m.

Park Ridge

Head to Maine East High School on July 3 to watch the fireworks at dusk. There will also be live entertainment starting at 6 p.m., with free admission.

Romeoville

Romeoville is going all out with three simultaneous firework shows at 9:30 on July 3 which will be launched from Volunteer Park, Lukancic Middle School and Discovery Park. There will also be choreographed music available on Star 96.7 FM Radio.

Wheaton

Fireworks will take place at Graf Park at 9 p.m. Lukancic Middle School, following a day of celebration with food, music, games and carnival rides beginning at 5:30 p.m. There will be a parade in Downtown Wheaton the next day.

Wilmette

Wilmette will be setting off fireworks at dusk in Gillson Park on July 3. Fun and Fireworks starts at 5 p.m. with music and vendors. There will be a 5K dash at 8 a.m. in the park and the Star Spangled Splash at Centennial Park at 1 p.m.

Friday, July 4

Antioch

There will be fireworks at dusk on July 4 at Sequoit Creek Park, following a parade at 10:30 a.m. in Downtown Antioch and festivities beginning at 4 p.m.

Bartlett

Bartlett is hosting a four-day-long event for Independence Day on the southwest corner of Sterns Road and Bartlett Road. It will feature a carnival, food, music, drinks and more. There will be fireworks on July 4 at 9:15 p.m. and a parade on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Beecher

The Beecher 4th of July Festival will take place from July 2 to 5 in Firemen’s Park, featuring food, music, raffles, a market and more. There will be a parade on July 4 at 4 p.m. and Fireworks will be displayed at 9:30 p.m.

Bensenville

The fireworks will be a part of Libertyfest which will start with a parade at 10 a.m. on July 4 beginning at 12 S. Center St. Food, drinks and music will be available starting at 6 p.m., and the fireworks will be launched from the Public Works Facility at 9:30.

Blue Island

The Blue Island fireworks will be on July 4 at dusk at Waterfall Park. There will be vendors on site and a parade at noon, running south from Prairie Street to Grove Street.

Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook fireworks will take place at dusk on July 4 at the Bolingbrook Golf Club with VIP viewing “pods” available. There are also remote viewing options at Eichelberger Elementary School and John F. Kennedy Middle School. The grounds open at 3 p.m. for food, live entertainment, a putting contest and more.

Buffalo Grove

Fireworks can be seen at 9 p.m. at Willow Stream Park on July 4, following a concert by the Symphonic Band at 7 p.m. The concert and the fireworks are both free admission.

Carol Stream

Catch the Carol Stream fireworks at the Town Center at 9:15 p.m. on July 4. There will be food concessions and a show prior to the fireworks.

City of Chicago

There will be a July 4 parade in Hyde Park with marching bands, floats, kids and community groups. There is a free festival after the parade from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., featuring music, games face painting and more.

DeKalb

The DeKalb fireworks will start 30 minutes after sunset in Hopkins Park on July 4, following a full day of activities, starting with an Independence Day Run at 8:30 a.m. There will also be games, food, entertainment and music throughout the day.

Downers Grove and Woodridge

The fireworks display will be at 9:30 p.m. near 75th Street and Lemont Road on July 4. There will be a picnic at 11 a.m. at Castaldo Park.

Elgin

Fireworks will take place at dusk Festival Park on July 4. Earlier in the day, there will be a parade and a pet parade at 9 a.m. There will be concerts, food trucks, drinks and kids' activities leading up to the fireworks.

Elk Grove Village

Head to Rotary Green for the Elk Grove Village fireworks which will be at dusk on July 4. Starting at 8 p.m. there will be music and food at the park.

Evanston

Evanston fireworks will be set off over the lakefront at 9:30 p.m. on July 4, following morning games at six locations starting at 9 a.m., a fun run and a parade at 2 p.m. on Central Park Ave.

Frankfort

Fireworks will be set off in Frankfort at 9:15 p.m. on July 4 in Main Park. The park opens at 7 p.m., and DJ entertainment will begin at 7:30.

Glenview

Glenview fireworks will be displayed at Gallery Park at 9:20 on July 4, following music and food starting at 6 p.m. There will be a parade at 11:20 a.m. at Harlem Road and Glenview Road. There also will be a bike parade at 11:15 a.m. in Jackman Park.

Glen Ellyn

The fireworks display will begin at dusk at Lake Ellyn Park on July 4. The parade in Downtown Glen Ellyn begins at noon that day.

Itasca

The Village of Itasca announced that their 2025 fireworks would be canceled on March 6, 2025.

Lake Forest

Lake Forest is celebrating its 18th annual Festival and Fireworks at Deerpath Community Park on July 4, with a Taylor Swift tribute band and a fireworks show after the music.

Lake Zurich

The fireworks show will be at Paulus Park at 9:15 p.m. on July 4. The fireworks will follow Family Day which starts at 10 a.m., featuring music and food.

Libertyville

There will be a fireworks display at 9:30 at Butler Lake on July 4. The Village Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Band Shell.

Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire fireworks will be displayed at 9:30 p.m. at Spring Lake Park on July 4, along with a parade at 10 a.m. and a full day of activities. On July 3, there also will be celebratory activities starting at 4 p.m. at North Park.

Lombard

The Village of Lombard will set off fireworks around 9:30 p.m. on July 4 at Madison Meadow Park.

Morton Grove

The Morton Grove Harrer Park/Civic Center will be hosting fireworks at dusk on July 4. The fireworks are part of Morton Grove Days, which runs from July 3 to 6 and includes a parade at 2:30 p.m. on July 4, along with food, music and activities throughout the weekend.

Mount Prospect

The Mount Prospect fireworks will be at Melas Park at 9:30 p.m. on July 4. There will be a full weekend of activities from July 2 to 6 featuring food, music, carnival rides and more. There also will be a short fireworks show on July 2 at 9:30 p.m.

Mundelein

Head to the Village Center at 9:30 p.m. on July 4 to see the Mundelein fireworks this year. There will be several days of events and activities from July 3 to 6, featuring face painting, a car show, a pet parade, magicians and more.

Naperville

The Naperville fireworks will be at the Frontier Sports Complex at 9:30 p.m. on July 4. The Naperville Municipal Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. under the Wagner Pavilion.

New Lenox

There will be fireworks at 9:15 p.m. in the Village Commons on July 4. Live music will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Northbrook

Fireworks can be seen from Meadow Hill Park and Techny Prairie Park and Fields. The fireworks will follow a full day of activities, starting with a Liberty Loop at 7:30 a.m. and a parade at 4 p.m. near Westmoor School.

North Riverside

The North Riverside fireworks will be at the Village Commons at dusk on July 4. There will be a parade on at 10 a.m. at 9th Avenue and 26th Street traveling west.

Oak Lawn

Fireworks will be set of at dusk at Richards High School on July 4. At 4 p.m. on June 28, there will be a parade beginning at 95th Street and 49th Avenue, featuring local businesses, churches and community organizations. There is a free concert and activities following the parade at 6 p.m. on the village green.

Orland Park

The Orland Park fireworks can be seen on July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Centennial Park West. There will be a parade at 5 p.m. and a concert following the parade at 5:30 p.m.

Oswego

In Oswego, the fireworks can be seen at Prairie Point Park on July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Rockford

Rockford is hosting an All-Day Party at Prairies Street Brewing Co. on July 4. There will be live music, food, drinks and yard games. The fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Rosemont

The Rosemont fireworks will be part of the Rockin’ in the Park series. There will be fireworks after the Silver Bullets show on July 4, the concert and the fireworks are both free.

Schaumburg

Fireworks will be displayed after the Schaumburg Boomers baseball game at Wintrust Field on July 4.

Skokie

Head to Niles West High School on July 4 at dusk to see the Skokie fireworks. There also will be a parade at noon, followed by Skokie’s Firework Festival live music and family activities at 6:30 p.m.

St. Charles

The St. Charles fireworks can be seen at dark at Langum Park and Mt. St. Mary Park on July 4. There will be music and food throughout the day at both parks.

Tinley Park

Tinley Park will light up the sky with a fireworks show set to music on July 4, at McCarthy Park at 9:30 p.m. Music will start at 4 p.m., along with food, drinks, a magic show and more.

Vernon Hills

The Vernon Hills fireworks can be seen at Century Park at 9:15 p.m. on July 4. There will be a parade starting at 9 a.m. and music at 7 p.m.

Warrenville

There will be activities in Cerny Park on July 3 to 4, with a parade, music and concessions on both days. Fireworks will be set off at 9:30 on July 4.

Westmont

Westmont fireworks be at 9:30 p.m. on July 4 at Ty Warner Park after day of activities, including the Westview Hills Band, a petting zoo, face tattoos and more.

Winnetka

Fireworks can be seen in Winnetka at Duke Child’s Field at 9:20 on July 4. There will be a parade at 10 a.m. starting on the corner of Elm Street and Glendale Avenue. Additionally, there will be music and a 5K run in the morning.

Yorkville

The Yorkville fireworks will launch from corner of Route 47 and Countryside Parkway at dusk on July 4. There will be a parade at 9 a.m. starting at Yorkville High School.

Saturday, July 5

City of Chicago

Navy Pier, known for its summer fireworks, will have a firework show on July 5, according to its Website.

Navy Pier will launch fireworks at 10 p.m., according to their summer fireworks schedule.