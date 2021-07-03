Fourth of July Fireworks Chicago: What You Need to Know

Chicago fireworks are back for the 2021 Independence Day celebration this weekend and there are some things to know before heading over to the lakefront.

Additional bus service and full train service will bring residents to the fireworks display, starting at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in place of Navy Pier's fireworks, which will not be held for the second year in a row.

The following bus routes will have added service Saturday:

#3 King Drive

#4 Cottage Grove

#29 State

#65 Grand

#66 Chicago

#124 Navy Pier

#147 Outer Drive Express

#151 Sheridan

The firework display will be visible along the lakefront from Grand Avenue to 67th Street, according to officials. WBBM Newsradio 780 AM & 105.9 FM will provide a music simulcast.

On Sunday and Monday, busses and trains will be operating on a holiday schedule, CTA noted.

Due to continued COVID-19 mitigations, face coverings are required on all CTA bus and train lines.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the July 3 fireworks are meant to kick off Independence Day weekend, as well as celebrate Chicago's reopening.

"Putting on a grandiose fireworks display to celebrate both our city's reopening and Independence Day is an excellent way to kick off the summer we've all been waiting for," said Lightfoot in a statement. "Thanks to the hard work of our residents, who followed public health guidelines and did their part to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19, we are now able to bring back exciting summer traditions like these. As our newly reopened city continues adapting to a new normal, I want to urge our residents to continue getting vaccinated so we can bring back even more of our favorite outdoor events."

Lightfoot said the fireworks "will be shot higher than usual" to provide a large spectrum of public viewing possibilities.

"The City of Chicago wants to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend," Lightfoot's office said in a statement. "The City’s public safety departments along with state and federal agencies will monitor events and activities throughout the weekend. Our top priority is public safety, and the City reminds residents to be aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity by calling 9-1-1."

Chicagoans can expect comfortable conditions for the viewing with low to moderate humidity and temperatures in the 70s Saturday night.

