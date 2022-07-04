Fourth of July Celebrations: Parades, Fireworks in the Chicago Area

Independence Day celebrations are well underway in the Chicago area. Looking for a Fourth of July parade or fireworks display near you? Check out the list below for parades in some of Chicago's suburbs and this link for Fourth of July fireworks.

Fourth of July parades

Barrington

The downtown parade begins at 10 a.m. on July 4, from Barrington High School to the Metra Commuter Lot.

Bensenville

The Independence Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. on July 4, starting at the Town Center.

Lisle

A Fourth of July parade is set to start at 10 a.m. on July 4.

Oak Park

The Village of Oak Park will hold a parade at 10 a.m on July 4.

Wheaton

Independence Day celebrations with a downtown parade at 10 a.m. on July 4.

Lincolnshire

The "Red, White, and BOOM!" celebration will have a parade at 11 a.m. on July 4.

Deerfield

The Deerfield Family Days will host a parade at noon on July 4.

Glen Ellyn

The Fourth of July Parade kicks off at noon on July 4.

Palos Heights

A parade will take place at noon on July 4 on Harlem Avenue.

Skokie

The town will hold a downtown parade at noon on July 4.

Spring Grove

An outer space-themed parade at noon on Main Street.

Evanston

The Evanston Fourth of July Association will have a parade at 2 p.m.

