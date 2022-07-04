Fourth of July Celebrations: Parades, Fireworks in the Chicago Area

Independence Day celebrations are well underway in the Chicago area. Looking for a Fourth of July parade or fireworks display near you? Check out the list below for parades in some of Chicago's suburbs and this link for Fourth of July fireworks.
Fourth of July parades
Barrington
The downtown parade begins at 10 a.m. on July 4, from Barrington High School to the Metra Commuter Lot.
Bensenville
The Independence Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. on July 4, starting at the Town Center.
Lisle
A Fourth of July parade is set to start at 10 a.m. on July 4.
Oak Park
The Village of Oak Park will hold a parade at 10 a.m on July 4.
Wheaton
Independence Day celebrations with a downtown parade at 10 a.m. on July 4.
Lincolnshire
The "Red, White, and BOOM!" celebration will have a parade at 11 a.m. on July 4.
Deerfield
The Deerfield Family Days will host a parade at noon on July 4.
Glen Ellyn
The Fourth of July Parade kicks off at noon on July 4.
Palos Heights
A parade will take place at noon on July 4 on Harlem Avenue.
Skokie
The town will hold a downtown parade at noon on July 4.
Spring Grove
An outer space-themed parade at noon on Main Street.
Evanston
The Evanston Fourth of July Association will have a parade at 2 p.m.
