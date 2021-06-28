Fourth of July 2021: Parades, Fests and Celebrations in Chicago, Suburbs

From parades to concerts to kids events, cities and towns across the Chicago area plan to mark Fourth of July 2021 with an array of celebrations. Check out what your town has to offer in the list below.

Check out our list of Chicago-area fireworks near you!

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This list will continue to be updated.

Cook County:

Arlington Heights:

Carnival Jamboree will begin July 1 and continue throughout Independence Day weekend. The Frontier Days Festival has been canceled and set to return in 2022.



For more information click here.

Bridgeview:

Bridgeview Park District will hold a "3rd of July" celebration with live music, food trucks and family-friendly wrestling performances.



For more information click here.

Chicago:

The two-day Independence Day Salute celebration at Grant Park Music Festival kicks off on July 2. The event will begin at 6 p.m. The concert will feature patriotic music including "Armed Forces Salute," "Florence Price's Dances in the Canebrakes," the "1812 Overture" and the grand finale, "Stars and Stripes Forever." It will also be available through live broadcasting on 98.7WFMT/wfmt.com.



For more information click here.

Live on the Lake at Navy Pier offers free live music in the Navy Pier Beer Garden on July 4. The event will feature OSTON, The Shades and Creedence Revived. Music will begin at 1 p.m.



For more information click here.

Evanston:

In-person celebration canceled but offering a virtual one. For more information click here.

Glencoe:

Glencoe is celebrating Independence Day with a fun run, preschool and family games, a parade, and live music. All activities are free and open to the public.



For more information click here.

Schaumburg:

There will be fireworks after games at Boomer Stadium on July 3 and 4.



For more information click here.

Lake County:

Lake Zurich:

Lake Zurich will celebrate Independence Day with its annual Family Day. Visitors can enjoy live music, play at the beach, eat food, and more at Paulus Park.



For more information click here.

Lake Forest:

Festivals will begin at 6 p.m. on July 4 at Deerpath Community Park.



For more information click here.

Waukegan:

No celebrations will be held this year, but there will be fireworks.



For more information click here.

Deerfield:

Deerfield family days and parade will be held on July 4 beginning at 8 a.m. with a family breakfast.



For more information click here.

Round Lake:

Fourth of July celebrations will be held at Round Lake Area Park District on July 3. The Village of Round Lake Beach is bringing in food and beer vendors and bands to add to the festivities.



For more information click here.

Mchenry County:

Crystal Lake:

Lakeside Festival runs from July 1 to July 4 at the Dole Mansion and Lakeside Arts Park. The Independence Day parade will also be held on July 4.



For more information click here.

Huntley:

Family Fun Day at the Farmers Market will be on July 3. People can visit the craft fair, play free kids games and more.



For more information click here.

Woodstock:

Fourth of July fireworks will be launched.



For more information click here.

Kane County:

Aurora:

Aurora's annual July 4 parade will step off at 10 a.m. on July 4 in downtown Aurora.



For more information click here.

Batavia:

The July 4th Sky Concert Fireworks will be at Engstrom Park.



For more information click here.

West Dundee:

The $4 on the Fourth event will take place at the Dolphin Cove Family Aquatic Center for families to swim over the holiday.



For more information click here.

Elgin:

There will not be the traditional Fourth of July Parade this year, but fireworks will be displayed.



For more information click here.

DeKalb County:

DeKalb:

On July 4. from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Hopkins Park will host a celebration of the nation’s independence. Guests can expect DJ entertainment, food vendors and a municipal band concert.



For more information click here.

DuPage County:

Elk Grove Village:

The village will kick off the 2021 Midsummer Classics concert series with a July 4th concert by Daughtry at 8:00 p.m. on Rotary Green. There will be a special giveaway after the concert as well.



For more information click here.

Naperville:

The Naperville Salute celebration will be held at Rotary Hill on July 2 and 3 along the Riverwalk and downtown Naperville.



For more information click here.

Downers Grove:

Independence Day fireworks will take place the evening of July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at 75th Street and Lemont Road.



For more information click here .

Glen Ellyn:

Glen Ellyn’s July 4 parade will begin at 12 p.m. in Downtown Glen Ellyn.



For more information click here.

Wheaton:

The Fourth of July parade will step off at 11 a.m. on July 4. It will have an extended route to follow social distancing guidelines.



For more information click here.

LaSalle County:

Ottawa:

From July 1 to July 4, Chicago Skydive is offering its guests to jump in celebration. There will also be competitions and a firework show to enjoy. For more information click here.

Ottawa fireworks take place starting at 9 p.m. July 4 at Ottawa Township High School. For more information click here.

Kendall County:

Oswego:

The village of Oswego is hosting fireworks at about 9:30 p.m. on July 4, 2021, at Prairie Point Park.



For more information click here.

Yorkville:

Independence Day parade will begin on July 3 at 9 a.m. Following the parade, the city will host activities on the Town Square including children's foot races, bounce houses, and a performance by the Yorkville Community Band. In addition to activities, food and drink will be available for purchase at Town Square.



For more information click here.

Grundy County:

Morris:

The Grundy County Fair runs from June 30 through July 4. Some activities include magic shows, petting zoos, musical entertainment and more.

For more information click here.

Will County:

New Lenox:

Musical performances and food will be available during New Lenox’s Independence Day celebration. The event will be held at the Village Commons.



For more information click here.

Lockport:

Free live music will be offered to kick off the Independence Day weekend on July 2. The Southside Soul Kings will be performing at Lincoln Landing.

For more information click here.

Romeoville:

Romeoville will once again host three simultaneous firework shows on July 3, held at Lukancic, Volunteer and Discovery parks.



For more information click here.

Mokena:

Mokena's 4th of July Parade is back. It will take place at noon on July 4, stepping off at LaPorte Road and Mokena Street and ending at Granite Road.



For more information click here.

Joliet:

Joliet will host its 4th of July fireworks show. For more information click here.

Kankakee County:

Kankakee:

Kankakee County College will host an Independence Day celebration with live music beginning at 4 p.m. and a firework display ending the night.

For more information click here.