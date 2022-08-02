Four people, including a security guard, are in the hospital with gunshot wounds after shots were fired at an apartment complex steps from the University of Illinois Chicago campus late Monday, police said.

According to authorities, at least one of the wounded was last listed in critical condition.

Around 10:45 p.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in University Village in the 1000 block of W. 14th Street near the UIC campus, police said. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found multiple people shot.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to authorities, further police investigation revealed that a 21-year-old male and a 23-year-old male had been exchanging gun fire with a 19-year-old male. Police say a 37-year-old male security guard who was near the scene also became involved, drawing his weapon and shooting at one of the suspects who was firing in his direction.

The security guard sustained a bullet graze to the head and was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition.

The other three suspects also sustained gunshot injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. Police say the 19-year-old was shot multiple times in the chest and was last listed in critical condition. The other two suspects were last listed in good condition.

According to authorities, all three men who initially started the shootout are currently in custody, and an investigation is ongoing.

A recent report from the Chicago-Sun Times says that the latest police data shows shootings and homicides are significantly down, though overall crime is up.