Four White Sox Players Make MLB's Top-100 List Before 2023 Season

MLB.com revealed its top 100 players "right now" ahead of the commencement of this year's spring training season.

Four White Sox players were included on this season's list.

Dylan Cease – #55

Fittingly, Cease made the list after a near Cy Young performance in 2022. He finished second in Cy Young voting, losing only to Justin Verlander in the American League.

And despite not making the AL All-Star team, he pitched an incredible season highlighted by a 2.20 ERA and a blistering 227 strikeouts. He pitched 184 innings over 32 starts on the mound.

His walks were an issue – likely one that held him back from winning the Cy Young – as he let 78 batters reach first base by the count. But, he hopes for another strong season on account of skipping the WBC and adding a more effective changeup to his arsenal.

Tim Anderson – #72

Anderson took a step back on this particular list, having finished No. 31 before the start of last season, and now landing No. 72.

Surely, the fact that an injury to the sagittal band in his left middle finger, which cost him the entirety of the season from early August on, was the coup de grâce for his ranking.

Despite the short-lived outing, Anderson racked up six home runs, 25 RBIs and a slash of .301/.339/.395 from the plate in 79 games last season. Rest assured, TA is back and he's hungry to win.

"If we're putting out positive energy, then positive energy is going to always follow us," Anderson said on the White Sox Talk podcast.

Luis Robert – #86

Robert, 25, is heading into his fourth season in the majors. After the 2021 season, Robert was projected for bigger steps. He slashed .338/.378/.567 from the plate in 2021 and served as one of the better defensive center fielders in the league.

Last season, in 2022, he took a step back. Defensively, he recorded his first career negative value under defensive runs saved in his career (-4). From the plate, he wasn't terrible, but nothing close to his sophomore season.

Injuries held him back. Most notably, a wrist injury that visibly dismantled his swing toward the end of the year. Much like his teammates heading into 2023, he's hoping for a bounce-back season.

Eloy Jiménez – #87

One place behind his center fielder, Jiménez lands just inside the top 100.

Last season, similar to his teammates, Jiménez's season was defined by another injury-ridden year. This time, a torn tendon in his hamstring took the steering wheel on his season.

He was extremely effective when present, batting .295/.358/.500 from the plate. But, his presence was limited to 84 games. If healthy, Jiménez is one of the best hitters in the American League.

Jiménez is attempting to overtake the vacant position in right field to hold responsibility on defense. He has made it clear on several occasions that he does not wish to be the team's permanent designated hitter.

His healthy will determine the degree of success one could stamp on his year in 2023.

