Four-wheeler crash in Cary leaves three injured

By Grace Erwin

A rollover four-wheeler crash left three individuals injured Saturday in unincorporated Cary.

According to police, the Cary Fire Protection District was dispatched to the 7100 block of S. Rawson Bridge Road following reports of a four-wheeler crash just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

When crews arrived, they located an overturned Utility Task Vehicle, or UTV, with an adult male pinned underneath.

Police said firefights removed the man and assessed him for injuries.

Two juveniles were also in the vehicle and were onboard when it rolled over.

All three people were transported to Good Shepard Hospital in Barrington with minor injuries.

"We are thankful that the outcome of this crash resulted in non-life-threatening injuries,” said Cary Fire Chief Brad Delatorre. “As the weather continues to warm, we remind residents to use extra caution when operating off-road vehicles and watercraft. These activities can quickly turn dangerous, even in familiar surroundings.”

The McHenry County Sherrif's Office is currently investigating the crash. No further information was available.

