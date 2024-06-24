Four ‘plucked' from Lake Michigan after jet ski accident near Monroe Harbor

Four jet skiers “stranded” on a breakwall were rescued by Chicago police marine unit officers Monday afternoon near Monroe Harbor.

The accident happened about 1:45 p.m. and none of the jet skiers were injured, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford and police.

“The police boat got there first and plucked them out of the water,” Langford said.

The four were aboard two jet skis which apparently lost power, causing them to plunge into the water, officials said.