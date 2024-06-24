Lake Michigan

Four ‘plucked' from Lake Michigan after jet ski accident near Monroe Harbor

None of the four adults were injured after the accident

Four jet skiers “stranded” on a breakwall were rescued by Chicago police marine unit officers Monday afternoon near Monroe Harbor.

The accident happened about 1:45 p.m. and none of the jet skiers were injured, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford and police.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather without login

“The police boat got there first and plucked them out of the water,” Langford said.

The four were aboard two jet skis which apparently lost power, causing them to plunge into the water, officials said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Lake Michigan
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us