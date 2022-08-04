Four Pigs Are on the Loose in a Western Chicago Suburb

Police have been wrestling with pigs on the loose in a western suburb of Chicago.

Since Tuesday, the Wayne Police Department has been attempting to pen four pigs seen roaming the village.

The pigs have been wandering around Wayne for about a week and were spotted by the western portion of Army Trail Road from approximately Robin Lane to Fox Glen Drive, according to police.

In a Facebook post, police said “the team of bandits thwarted efforts by officers to corral them” by scurrying into nearby woods.

While police managed to share pictures of the pigs, they were "disheartened" that they didn't capture videos of the attempted round ups.

Police have asked the public to contact the department if they know information about the owners of the pigs.