Four People Taken to Area Hospitals After SUV Slams Into Des Plaines Business

Firefighters stand in the foreground after an SUV hit a white-brick business in Des Plaines on Nov. 27, 2022.
At least four individuals have been taken to area hospitals after an SUV slammed into a business in suburban Des Plaines on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of East Northwest Highway at approximately 12:15 p.m. after an SUV struck a building.

Fire officials say that at least four people were transported to area hospitals after the crash, but did not have an update on the condition of those injured.

Broadway Street and State Street were both closed in the aftermath of the crash, according to officials.

No further information was immediately available.

