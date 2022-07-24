Four Injured as Assailants Fire at Least 25 Shots in Back of the Yards Attack

At least four people were struck by gunfire Saturday night in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood, police said.

According to authorities, a group was gathered in the street in the 5400 block of South Paulina at approximately 11:45 p.m. when an unknown number of suspects opened fire, striking at least four victims.

At least 25-to-30 gunshots were fired at the scene, according to police estimates.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the stomach, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 42-year-old man was struck in the upper right arm, and was also hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the groin, and a 32-year-old man was shot three times in the arm, police said. Both men were taken to area hospitals in good condition.

No suspects are currently in custody, and police are continuing to investigate the shooting.