Founder of Omegle releases statement amid platform's abrupt shutdown

Omegle, a randomized online chat and voice chat service that launched in 2009 and quickly gained prevalence and notoriety for its popularity with teenagers and lack of censorship, has abruptly shut down.

A statement on Omegle's website from the platform's founder explained the sudden end of the platform, citing growing challenges over running the site amid a growing trend of malicious attacks using communication services.

Leif K-Brooks, the site's founder, said in the statement that he founded the platform at the age of 18 in hopes of supplying the internet with "a form of social spontaneity" not found elsewhere at the time.

"The premise was rather straightforward: when you used Omegle, it would randomly place you in a chat with someone else. These chats could be as long or as short as you chose. If you didn’t want to talk to a particular person, for whatever reason, you could simply end the chat and – if desired – move onto another chat with someone else. It was the idea of “meeting new people” distilled down to almost its platonic ideal," K-Brooks' statement said in part.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Brooks added that the site's anonymous nature was aimed to be a safety benefit so that malicious users would not track a user off-site once the chat had ended.

While Brooks reminisced on the platform's ability to connect people of different cultures and help users with feelings of loneliness, he also alluded to the many controversies the platform faced with its usage for hateful attacks.

"Virtually every tool can be used for good or for evil, and that is especially true of communication tools, due to their innate flexibility. The telephone can be used to wish your grandmother “happy birthday”, but it can also be used to call in a bomb threat. There can be no honest accounting of Omegle without acknowledging that some people misused it, including to commit unspeakably heinous crimes," Brooks said.

Brooks elaborated on the platform's efforts to moderate its content, pointing to cooperation with law enforcement agencies to assist in the prosecution of those who committed crimes on Omegle.

"All that said, the fight against crime isn’t one that can ever truly be won. It’s a never-ending battle that must be fought and re-fought every day; and even if you do the very best job it is possible for you to do, you may make a sizable dent, but you won’t “win” in any absolute sense of that word. That’s heartbreaking, but it’s also a basic lesson of criminology, and one that I think the vast majority of people understand on some level. Even superheroes, the fictional characters that our culture imbues with special powers as a form of wish fulfillment in the fight against crime, don’t succeed at eliminating crime altogether."

"In recent years, it seems like the whole world has become more ornery. Maybe that has something to do with the pandemic, or with political disagreements. Whatever the reason, people have become faster to attack, and slower to recognize each other’s shared humanity. One aspect of this has been a constant barrage of attacks on communication services, Omegle included, based on the behavior of a malicious subset of users," Brooks said.

Brooks pointed to an increased difficulty in dealing with higher amounts of malicious users in recent years, finding that shutting down the platform was the best way to combat the issue.

"To an extent, it is reasonable to question the policies and practices of any place where crime has occurred. I have always welcomed constructive feedback; and indeed, Omegle implemented a number of improvements based on such feedback over the years. However, the recent attacks have felt anything but constructive. The only way to please these people is to stop offering the service. Sometimes they say so, explicitly and avowedly; other times, it can be inferred from their act of setting standards that are not humanly achievable. Either way, the net result is the same," Brooks said.

Brooks went on to state that the mental toll of combating years of malicious users on the platform in addition to constantly evolving security measures that became necessary over the years made operating Omegle unsustainable.

"Unfortunately, what is right doesn’t always prevail. As much as I wish circumstances were different, the stress and expense of this fight – coupled with the existing stress and expense of operating Omegle, and fighting its misuse – are simply too much. Operating Omegle is no longer sustainable, financially nor psychologically. Frankly, I don’t want to have a heart attack in my 30s," Brooks said in the statement.

Brooks concluded his statement by mentioning the presence of malicious users and attacks on all social internet platforms, expressing apprehension that the continued trends could shape the internet for the worse.

"Virtually every online communication service has been subject to the same kinds of attack as Omegle; and while some of them are much larger companies with much greater resources, they all have their breaking point somewhere. I worry that, unless the tide turns soon, the Internet I fell in love with may cease to exist, and in its place, we will have something closer to a souped-up version of TV – focused largely on passive consumption, with much less opportunity for active participation and genuine human connection," Brooks opined in his statement.

Brooks thanked Omegle's users while encouraging donations to the Electronic Frontier Foundation, an organization that advocates for digital rights.

Brooks' full statement can be found on Omegle's website.