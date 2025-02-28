Northwest Indiana

Foul play suspected after body along NW Indiana interstate

According to the Indiana State Police, at 9:20 a.m., a cleanup crew working on the interstate located a body laying in a ditch along the ramp from U.S. 231 to southbound I-65.

By NBC Chicago Staff

(Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Authorities said they suspected foul play after a body was discovered along Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana on Friday morning.

According to the Indiana State Police, at 9:20 a.m., a cleanup crew located the body of a man lying in a ditch along the ramp from U.S. 231 to southbound I-65. Troopers and detectives from the state police responded to the scene, and after foul play was suspected, police began a homicide investigation.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The man's identity was being withheld Friday evening pending notification by the Lake County Coroner's Office. An autopsy was set to take place.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Northwest Indiana
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us