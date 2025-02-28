Foul play suspected after body along NW Indiana interstate

Authorities said they suspected foul play after a body was discovered along Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana on Friday morning.
According to the Indiana State Police, at 9:20 a.m., a cleanup crew located the body of a man lying in a ditch along the ramp from U.S. 231 to southbound I-65. Troopers and detectives from the state police responded to the scene, and after foul play was suspected, police began a homicide investigation.
The man's identity was being withheld Friday evening pending notification by the Lake County Coroner's Office. An autopsy was set to take place.
Additional information wasn't immediately available.
