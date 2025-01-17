Foster mom sentenced to prison time in 10-year-old NW Indiana boy's death

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The northwest Indiana woman who was charged in the death of her 10-year-old foster son was sentenced on Friday, according to authorities.

Jennifer Lee Wilson, 48, was sentenced to six years in the Indiana Department of Correction, with one year suspended to be served on probation, according to the Porter County Prosecutor's Office.

Wilson was charged with reckless homicide in connection with the death of Dakota Levi Stevens, who died after experiencing a medical emergency in April, authorities said. Wilson was arrested by sheriff's deputies approximately 25 miles away - more than two months later - after a license plate reader camera detected her vehicle.

The foster mother stated that she laid on his midsection for several minutes during an incident earlier this year, according to court documents.

"Wilson stated that when she attempted to stop him from leaving, she does not know if she tackled Dakota or they fell to the ground however her intention was to hold him," the court filing stated.

As she held Dakota down, Wilson stated she had one hand holding her phone and the other bracing her, authorities said. Wilson later asked Dakota "Are you faking?" rolled him over and it appeared his eyelids were pale, court documents stated.

Wilson then began CPR and called 911.

Officers made contact with a neighbor who stated that Dakota ran to her house approximately 30 minutes before emergency vehicles arrived. The neighbor stated Dakota asked her to adopt him because his parents hit him in the face and didn’t let him call his caseworker, officials said. The neighbor said she didn't observe any signs Dakota was injured.

An autopsy revealed the cause of death as mechanical asphyxia and the manner of death as homicide. Dakota was 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighed 91 pounds, filings revealed. Wilson is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 340 pounds, according to driver license records.