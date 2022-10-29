Forum Seeks to Deepen Flossmoor Police and Resident Relations After Woman Fatally Shot by Police

Police officers and residents in south suburban Flossmoor came together Saturday in an effort to find peace following the controversial July shooting in which, according to police, a woman wielding a knife was shot and killed by a police officer.

The discussion, which took place at Parker Jr. High School, sought to deepen relations between community members and police as well as encourage dialogue and peace.

The forum became heated at times, with people expressing outrage over the death of Madeline Miller, 64.

"If you don’t want to be a part of the process – you are more than welcome to leave," forum organizers said to participants.

Miller, who was wielding a knife, was fatally shot by Flossmoor police officer who arrived at her apartment in July on a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. Miller sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

"We know our goal is to heal and work with her family in that healing process," said Tod Kamleiter, chief of the Flossmoor Police Department.

Protesters have appeared at several village board meetings, demanding justice for Miller and calling for the name of the officer who shot her to be publicly released - as well as the officer's firing.