Former Wisconsin Badgers' Football Player Among 3 Killed in University of Virginia Shooting

A former football player at the University of Wisconsin who later transferred to the University of Virginia was among three people fatally shot late Sunday at the academic institution's Charlottesville campus, according to law enforcement.

Devin Chandler, a wide receiver for the UVA Cavaliers football team, was one of three current players who were shot and killed when gunfire erupted at around 10:30 p.m. at a parking garage near the school's drama building, NBC News reported. Two others sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Chandler played for the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, appearing in a total of 10 games, before transferring to UVA, according to the Cavaliers' website.

Following the tragedy, Jim Leonhard, interim head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, tweeted a statement, saying he was "shocked and saddened" to learn of Chandler's passing.

"He had a lasting impact on his teammates even after he left UW, which is a testament to the type of person he was," the statement read. "His personality was infectious and he was a joy to be around. Our team is hurting for him and his family. I want to personally extend my condolences to his family and the Virginia football family."

Following the deadly shooting, a former member of UVA's football team, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the alleged commission of a felony.

Jones was taken into custody "without incident" just before 11 a.m. approximately 75 miles away in Richmond, Virginia. Jones was listed in the football team's roster in 2018, according to the Cavaliers' official website. However, he didn't appear on the roster in any subsequent seasons.

As of Monday afternoon, news about a possible motive remained unclear.