Former Wicker Park Orphanage-Turned-Home Listed for $8.45M

An historic building once home a Wicker Park orphanage before becoming a single-family home is now on the market for $8.45 million.

The home, located in the 1200 block of North Wood Street, sits on six city lots in Wicker Park's Historic District with 24,000 square feet, nine bedrooms and and eight full bathrooms, along with 11 half baths.

"Steeped in local history and lore, this property harkens to a time when buildings were crafted one brick at a time, chiseled limestone maneuvered in place by sheer will and walls built so thick no sound escapes," the listing reads. "This is the last of them - the last opportunity to develop something magnificently unique in the best Wicker Park locale."

According to listing agent Melinda Jakovich-Lagrange with Compass, the current owners had plans for developing the space.

The listing states the property can be turned into an "urban mansion estate" or a multi-unit residential development. It also offers "architectural renderings for a luxury home."

The home previously sold in 2014 for $3.1 million. Once an orphanage built in 1903, the building has reportedly been used a home since 1987.

Take a peek inside below.

Photos: Wicker Park Orphanage-Turned-Mansion Listed for $8.5M

