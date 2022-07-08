Former White Sox Reliever Reveals Dark Rehab Story to Social Media After Release

Ryan Burr reveals heartbreaking injury and release story originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Baseball is filled with pain and dark times.

White Sox reliever Ryan Burr went through some dark times of his own this season.

Burr courageously shared his story on social media, recounting the tear of his labrum in his throwing shoulder and the emotional roller coaster he endured after the White Sox released him.

Burr writes in his Instagram caption, "I got to a point where I could no longer pitch through the pain," and that "The mental effects of not being 100% may have been even worse than the physical effects from the shoulder."

Burr was reinstated from the 10-day IL in late April from his shoulder injury, but was optioned back to Triple-A two days after his last appearance in the MLB in late May. In that game versus the Kansas City Royals, Burr gave up three hits and two runs in one inning.

This season, Burr appeared in eight games, giving up eight hits and six runs in nine total innings to give himself a 6.00 ERA.

It wasn't until June that the White Sox made their final decision on Burr.

"On June 13th, the White Sox released me," Burr's caption reads. "I felt devastated, embarrassed and heartbroken. I felt lost. Facing a surgery to fix your shoulder is one thing, but to do it without the support of the team whom you hurt your arm pitching for cut very deep. Literally."

According to Burr's post, he underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder and plans to make a full recovery.

Burr intends to play again in the MLB and is currently a free agent.

"With all that said, I am not done. Not even f-----g close. The fire is burning hotter than ever before," Burr said.

