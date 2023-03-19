Former Vikings star Adam Thielen signs with Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Adam Thielen is headed to the NFC South.

After being released by the Minnesota Vikings on March 10 ahead of free agency, Thielen announced on social media he was signing with the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers confirmed the news shortly after, having agreed to terms Sunday evening.

Though the Panthers' release did not disclose specific contract details, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported it would be a three-year deal for the 32-year-old whose 33rd birthday is in August.

Thielen's release from the Vikings ended a stellar 10-year run for the hometown wideout who went undrafted in 2013. He steadily improved in his first five seasons, going from just eight receptions, 137 yards and one touchdown in 2014 to 113 catches, 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018.

The two-time Pro Bowler failed to reach those heights again in the four subsequent seasons -- with nagging injuries playing a role -- but he did log a career-high 14 receiving touchdowns in 2020.

With Kirk Cousins no longer his quarterback, it's still unclear who Thielen will catch passes from in 2023 after Carolina traded with Chicago for the No. 1 overall pick. Andy Dalton currently is QB1 after signing with the team in free agency, but the Panthers could use the top pick on a signal caller for the future barring another trade.

As for receivers, Thielen currently is WR1 following D.J. Moore's move to the Bears in the aforementioned trade. Terrace Marshall Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr., Preston Williams, Derek Wright, Shi Smith and C.J. Saunders are the other wideouts on the roster.