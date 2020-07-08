Valparaiso

Former Valparaiso Trainer Found Dead After Being Reported Missing in June

Valparaiso University

Roderick “Rod” Moore, the former head athletic trainer for Valparaiso University that worked for the school for nearly 50 years, was found dead near his home on Wednesday, the school confirmed.

Moore, who had been diagnosed with dementia in 2017, was found in a marsh near his home, according to the Chicago Tribune.

According to a press release issued by the school, Moore served as the head athletic trainer from 1967 until his retirement in Sept. 2016. He worked mostly with the men’s basketball team and with the school’s football program.

Local

Chicago Fire Department 38 mins ago

Firefighters Douse Cermak Bridge With Water After Extreme Heat Keeps It From Closing

Brandon Morrow 2 hours ago

Cubs Reportedly Release Brandon Morrow

He was inducted into the Valpo Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.

Moore received countless awards during his tenure at the school, including induction into the Indiana Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame and the Indiana Football Hall of Fame, according to the school’s press release.

This article tagged under:

Valparaiso
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us