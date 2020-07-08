Former Valparaiso Trainer Found Dead After Being Reported Missing in June

Roderick “Rod” Moore, the former head athletic trainer for Valparaiso University that worked for the school for nearly 50 years, was found dead near his home on Wednesday, the school confirmed.

Moore, who had been diagnosed with dementia in 2017, was found in a marsh near his home, according to the Chicago Tribune.

According to a press release issued by the school, Moore served as the head athletic trainer from 1967 until his retirement in Sept. 2016. He worked mostly with the men’s basketball team and with the school’s football program.

He was inducted into the Valpo Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.

Moore received countless awards during his tenure at the school, including induction into the Indiana Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame and the Indiana Football Hall of Fame, according to the school’s press release.