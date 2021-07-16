University of Illinois

Former University of Illinois Football Player Bobby Roundtree Dies at 23

By Becca Wood

Former University of Illinois football player Bobby Roundtree has died, the school's athletic department said Friday. He was 23.

"The Illini Family has lost one of its inspirational leaders with the passing of Bobby Roundtree Friday in the Tampa Bay area," the university tweeted Friday afternoon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The former defensive end has been recovering from a spinal injury due to a swimming accident for the past two years.

Roundtree tweeted Thursday night, "Stay humble and keep ELEVATING."

He had been sharing videos of his rehabilitation sessions on social media to keep in touch with his Illini community, with some tweets receiving over a thousand likes and a number of encouraging replies.

Local

Gold Coast 4 mins ago

Fast Food Manager Stabbed by Former Employee Demanding Paycheck at Gold Coast Restaurant

west rogers park 9 mins ago

Off-Duty Officer Issued Citation After Fatally Striking 9-Year-Old Boy Riding Bike in West Rogers Park

University of Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman tweeted Friday afternoon, "There are no words to adequately express the sadness in my heart. In the face of unspeakable adversity and hardship, Bobby brought life and optimism to every room he entered. He was a warrior, a leader, and an inspiration to all. I will never forget him. Love you, 97."

The university did not immediately release Roundtree's cause of death.

Since the announcement, fellow players and members of the Illini community have reached out to share condolences and messages of inspiration on Twitter:

This article tagged under:

University of IllinoisIllinois Footballbobby roundtree
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us