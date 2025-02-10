Former suburban Chicago HS kicker Jake Elliott makes Super Bowl history with Eagles

In a stunning defeat, the Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl 59 Sunday, claiming their second-ever Lombardy Trophy -- and the Eagles' kicker, a suburban Chicago native, not only helped the team win but made history along the way.

Jake Elliott, the Eagles kicker and Western Springs native, first appeared in the game with 8:38 to go in the second quarter, putting up a 48-yard field goal to give the birds a 10-0 lead after Philadelphia quarterback Jaylon Hurts' "tush push" touchdown.

Elliott, who played high school football at Lyons Township High School, nailed four of four field goals and four of four extra points in total Sunday, his longest coming in at 50 yards.

It's not Elliott's first Super Bowl appearance with the Eagles. In his rookie year, Elliott helped lift the Eagles to beat the New England Patriots 41-33, with a 46-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII in 2018.

According to Sports Reference, Elliott has made nine total field goals across two Super Bowls, tying a record held by Chiefs' kicker Harrison Butker, who has kicked in three of the big games. Elliott's 9-for-9 performance overall in his Super Bowl appearances means he's the most accurate kicker in Super Bowl history.

In November, The Associated Press described Elliott as one of the NFL's "most dependable kicker" in recent years. And after earning second-team All-Pro honors last season, Elliott signed a four-year, $24 million extension in March.

“We have so much faith in him,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said at the time. “This team believes so much in Jake Elliott because of his track record and who he is and the teammate he is and the captain he is.”

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Western Springs School District 101 posted about Elliot, rooting for the Eagles.

Following the Eagles big win, the school district celebrated, calling Elliot their "favorite player."

"From FH Falcons...to MJH Bulldogs...to LT Lions...to Memphis Tigers...to Eagles.," the post said. "Congratulations to #4 Jake Elliott McClure Class of 2009."