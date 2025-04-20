A former suburban cemetery employee has been charged with stealing more than $100,000 that families paid for funeral expenses.

Latrecia Marshall-Parris, 48, worked at Mount Glenwood Memory Gardens in south suburban Glenwood.

She handled funeral plans and assisted with headstone payments, which often were made in cash, the Cook County sheriff’s office and court documents said.

The sheriff's office alleges she took cash from families but deposited lesser amounts into the cemetery’s accounts and pocketed the difference.

Marshall-Parris, of Harvey, is accused of stealing more than $114,200 from 49 payments made between April 2022 and August 2023.

She was arrested Wednesday and charged with two felony counts each of continuing a financial crime enterprise and theft.

Marshall-Parris was released from custody after her initial court appearance Friday. Her next court date was scheduled for May 2.