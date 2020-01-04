St. Viator High School

Former St. Viator Counselor, Basketball Coach Charged With Groping Student

The 65-year-old man was arrested Dec. 27 in connection with the accusations

A former counselor and basketball coach at St. Viator High School who previously was accused of sending inappropriate text messages to students now has been charged with groping another student in his office at the Arlington Heights school.

Joseph Majkowski, 65, was arrested Dec. 27 after a student came forward about a May 2019 incident in which Majkowski allegedly rubbed her shoulders and breasts over her clothing while they were in his office, Arlington Heights police said. He was charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Majkowski was charged with four misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct in August for sending inappropriate text messages to different students at St. Viator, police said. He paid a $100 cash bond and his case will be heard in court Jan. 15, according to Cook County court records.

Local

Calumet Heights 6 mins ago

Firefighter, 3 Others Hurt in Calumet Heights Blaze

Steger 22 mins ago

Man Charged With Fatal New Year’s Day Stabbing in Steger

Majkowski was assigned a $25,000 bond for the new charge, court records show. He posted 10% for his release from jail and is due back in court for the felony charge Jan. 23.

As recently as 2018, St. Viator hosted a regional basketball tournament named after the longtime former coach.

St. Viator officials could not be reached for comment Saturday.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

St. Viator High School
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us