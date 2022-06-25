Former President Trump to Hold Illinois Rally Saturday Days Before Primary Election

Former President Donald Trump will speak at a Save America Rally in the Quincy area Saturday to drum up support for Republican Rep. Mary Miller, who's facing a tight reelection bid.

The former president's speech is expected to begin at 7 p.m., however doors for the rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds opened at 2 p.m.

Miller, who was elected as the U.S. representative from Illinois' 15th congressional district in 2020, is up against Rep. Rodney Davis in Tuesday's Illinois primary. The two are facing off in the recently-redrawn 15th district.

Mary Miller, a farmer and the wife of Illinois Rep. Chris Miller, was previously endorsed by the former president.