Former President Trump staying in Chicago overnight ahead of Wisconsin rally

Former President Donald Trump is staying in Chicago overnight following a rally in Michigan earlier Friday, the Illinois Republican Party confirmed to NBC Chicago.

Trump is slated to stay at Trump International Hotel & Tower Friday evening before departing for Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, located approximately 245 miles from Chicago near the Wisconsin-Iowa border.

The rally, slated to be held indoors, was originally planned as an outdoor rally before being moved due to U.S. Secret Service staffing concerns, according to a report from the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

The rally comes just days before Trump's running mate, U.S. Senator JD Vance, is slated to face off against Democratic vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in the lone vice presidential debate.

Polls continue to show a tight race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, with the general election taking place Nov. 5.

Early voting in several states, including in many parts of Illinois, is already underway.