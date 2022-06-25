Former President Trump Endorses Darren Bailey in Race for Illinois Governor

Former President Donald Trump endorsed state Sen. Darren Bailey in the race to become Illinois' next governor Saturday, with the state's primary election just days away.

At a planned Save America rally outside Quincy, Trump said Bailey is "just the man" to take on Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who he called "one of the worst governors in America."

"He was a disaster. His numbers are terrible. Everybody is fleeing his state. This is a disaster," Trump said referring to Pritzker. "Darren [Bailey] is the opposite."

Calling him a fierce supporter of the second amendment and champion of religious liberty, Trump said Bailey has his total and complete endorsement.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28.

"He wants to cut your taxes," the former president said. "He wants to lower your regulations down to the lowest in the country and make Illinois competitive again, because it is not competitive at all."

Appearing alongside Trump during the rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds, Bailey promised not to lie to anyone and said he won't let anything go unnoticed.

"When I see it, I will name it," Bailey said. "When we name it, we will fix it. We have our work cut out for us in Illinois, friends."

Bailey faces five other Republicans in the race to become Illinois' next governor: Richard Irvin, the mayor of Aurora, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf, Gary Rabine, Max Solomon and Jesse Sullivan.