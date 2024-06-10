Former President Obama visits presidential center construction site for milestone

Former President Barack Obama returned to Chicago on Monday to celebrate a milestone in the construction of his presidential center in Jackson Park on the city's South Side.

Obama attended a "topping out" ceremony to celebrate the tallest building reaching its complete height, according to a news release from the Obama Foundation. Prior to the event, the former president met with young people to discuss programming they would like to see at the museum and on the campus.

Slated to open in 2026, the center will feature an athletic, programs and events facility, an auditorium, a branch of the Chicago Public Library, a fruit and vegetable garden and more.

The four-story museum building will house exhibit galleries that "tell the story of President and Mrs. Obama, the stories of the extraordinary and ordinary people whose work made their story possible, their historic presidency, and inspire visitors to learn about the role they can play in bringing change home."

Most recently, in March, the presidential center broke ground on the athletic, programs and event facility named "Home Court." It is projected to open in 2025.

After five years of legal battles, gentrification concerns and a federal review, construction at the site began in August 2021. Through partnerships with local businesses, community members and organizations, the sprawling project is expected to deliver more than $3 million in economic activity to the area, according to the Obama Foundation.