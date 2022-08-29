Robert Griffin III praises Bears coaching staff for offensive scheme originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As much as Justin Fields received praise this offseason for his consistent work toward his development, the coaching staff deserves some love too.

New offensive coordinator Luke Getsy set up an offense designed to exploit Fields' strengths with his legs and throwing on the move. The playbook was evidential of that notion last Saturday against the Browns.

Justin Fields’ growth this preseason is directly linked to his coaches building their SCHEME TO HIS STRENGTHS. Lots of movement, boots/keepers and play action pass. His patented accuracy and footwork that made him a star at Ohio State have shown up. Da Bears fans have hope. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 28, 2022

As RGIII pointed out, the plays are centered around play-action, bootlegs and getting Fields on the move.

It's evident the plays Getsy draws up are designed for quick reads from Fields. Since Fields' decision-making in the pocket is still a work in progress, it's important to detail the plan. Getsy doesn't also depend on the offensive line to give Fields time in the pocket.

The offense is designed to allow Fields to make a quick decision, or get out of the pocket. It's clear the intention of the offense in its wide receivers as well. Most of the wide receivers on the current roster are speedy, like Darnell Mooney and rookie Velus Jones Jr., who have run sub-4.40 in the 40-yard dash.

The plan came to fruition on Saturday. Fields led an impressive first half against the Cleveland Browns in the team's final preseason game. He finished with 14 completions on 16 attempts, throwing for 156 yards and three first half touchdowns.

Griffin III is rightfully tipping his cap to the Bears coaching staff for giving Fields a system he can thrive in without having to play out of his comfort zone.

Despite the inescapably difficult season ahead for the Bears' offense, Fields and other long term players should be excited about the offense in place. Plenty of credit goes to Getsy for the blueprint.

