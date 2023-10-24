Former NFL player Sergio Brown formally charged in mother's murder

Just under two weeks after being arrested in California in connection with his mother's death, former NFL player Sergio Brown has been charged in her murder, police said.

Brown, 35, was formally charged by Maywood police on Tuesday with first-degree murder and concealment of a dead body in the death of his mother.

The former NFL safety was initially apprehended back on Oct. 10 in San Diego, following a stay of over two weeks in Tijuana, Mexico. Brown later consented to extradition on Oct. 12 and was transported back to Illinois.

Brown and his mother, Myrtle Brown, were reported missing by family members on Sept. 16, with a following search of the family home leading to the discovery of Myrtle Brown's body in a creek not far from their residence.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

An autopsy found she suffered several injuries from an assault, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Myrtle Brown’s family issued a statement through an attorney following the news of Sergio Brown’s arrest earlier this month:

“We are also heartened by the news that Sergio Brown has been apprehended and returned to the United States unharmed. Our family is prayerful that, as the investigation progresses, more answers will become available, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking incident,” the statement reads.

Myrtle Brown’s body was found near a small nature walk along a section of Silver Creek, which cuts behind her house. Tall grass and wildflowers line the creek, and a cluster of trees border her backyard.

Neighbors described Myrtle Brown as a sweet woman who was always helpful and friendly.

Brown is slated to appear in court on Wednesday morning.