Former McHenry-area youth volleyball coach charged after arranging to meet minor for sex

A McHenry man who was also a volleyball coach in the area has been charged with indecent solicitation of a child after traveling to meet with a girl under the age of 14 for sex in Lake County, authorities said.

44-year-old Philip S. Bromley of McHenry faces three felony charges in connection to the operation.

According to officials, Bromley was communicating with an undercover detective online who was posing as a girl under the age of 14. In the conversations, Bromley arranged a meeting with the detective and discussed a sexual relationship.

Officials said Bromley arranged a meeting with the detective he believed was an underage girl for Wednesday, and had traveled to Lake County for the meeting.

Upon arrival at the location given to Bromley, he was met by the Special Investigations Group with the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Bromley faces the following felony charges in Lake County:

Indecent solicitation of a minor (Class 3)

Traveling to meet a minor (Class 3)

Grooming (Class 4)

Following the arrest, authorities determined that Bromley was a former youth volleyball coach in the area. Any individuals who may have been victimized by Bromley's actions are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency.