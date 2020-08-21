Former McCook Mayor Jeff Tobolski Charged With Extortion Consipracy

Former McCook Mayor and Cook County commissioner Jeff Tobolski was charged in federal court Friday with conspiracy to commit extortion and filing a false tax return, according to court records.

As outlined in criminal information documents, federal prosecutors allege Tobolski conspired with someone known as "McCook Official A" to extort money from "Individual A."

Prosecutors have also accused Tobolski of filing a false tax return of $214,270 for the year 2018 when his "total income substantially exceeded that amount," according to court filings.

Tobolski stepped down from the Cook County Board of Commissioners and as mayor of McCook in March - months after his office at the McCook village hall and home were raided by FBI agents.

The raid on the McCook village hall came two days after FBI agents searched the home, Springfield and Chicago offices of Illinois state Sen. Martin Sandoval, who was charged in January with bribery and filing a false tax return.

Tobolski's former chief of staff was indicted in February for allegedly conspiring to pay bribes to secure approval for red-light cameras in suburban Oak Lawn.