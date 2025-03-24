Former home repair company owner pleads guilty to stealing thousands

The former owner of a suburban home repair company has pleaded guilty to charges he defrauded customers out of thousands of dollars.

According to Attorney General Kwame Raoul, 51-year-old Nicholas Giuffre pleaded guilty to the charges that he took money from customers for home repairs and then failed to deliver on that work.

He was sentenced to five years in prison in Cook County and five years in Will County, but will serve the sentences concurrently as part of his plea, according to prosecutors.

“Homeowners should not have to worry about whether remodeling work they pay for will be completed to their satisfaction – or completed at all,” Raoul said in a statement. “I am committed to continuing to hold accountable individuals who take advantage of consumers by taking money and not performing the work promised.”

According to officials, Giuffre operated MDH Concrete and Construction, which was located in suburban Mokena. He was charged with entering into home repair agreements with five homeowners, accepting nearly $29,000 for projects that he ultimately did not complete.

Giuffre had most recently been living in Arizona, according to prosecutors.