Former Gaming Board Chair Elected New Leader of Illinois GOP

The Illinois Republican Party’s new chairman is a Springfield attorney and businessman.

Top Republicans chose Don Tracy in a weighted vote on Saturday. He is the former chairman of the Illinois Gaming Board and co-owner of a family business, Dot Foods, based in Mount Sterling. He was also an unsuccessful lieutenant governor candidate in 2010.

“I promise to lead with honesty, integrity, and the vigor we need to turn Illinois around,” Tracy said in a statement.

Tracy previously sought the post in 2014, but was unsuccessful. He is the first state GOP chairman from outside the Chicago area in more than 30 years, according to the Illinois GOP.

The GOP’s former leader, Tim Schneider, announced in December that he was stepping down from the post.

