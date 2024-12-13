Former deputy accused of killing Springfield woman Sonya Massey denied pretrial release

A former Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy accused of killing Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman, in her Springfield home in July was denied pretrial release by the Illinois Supreme Court Friday.

The decision follows a ruling made late last month by an Illinois appellate court that said former deputy Sean Grayson, who is white, should be released pending his trial for first-degree murder.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel Antonio Romanucci issued the following statement after the ruling:

“The Illinois Supreme Court’s decision to deny Sean Grayson’s release is a relief for Sonya Massey’s family. By upholding their responsibility to prioritize public safety, the court has sent a powerful message that the rights and safety of the community must come first and accountability must be pursued. Sonya’s family has shown incredible resilience in their pursuit of justice for her senseless killing. This decision affirms their efforts and underscores the importance of addressing police violence and holding those responsible fully accountable. We will continue to fight alongside the Massey family to ensure that justice is served.”

Grayson, 30, is charged with first-degree murder in the July 6 shooting of Massey, who had called 911 to report a suspected prowler. During a conversation in her living room, Grayson noticed a pot of water on the stove and told his partner to remove it.

Massey, who had dealt with mental health issues, retrieve the pan and joked with Grayson over it, then inexplicably told Grayson, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.” Grayson yelled at her to drop the pot, and as she ducked, he fired three shots, striking her just below the left eye.

At detention hearings in July, prosecutors argued that Grayson violated his training and oath of office, failed to turn on his body camera and disregarded normal public safety by suggesting the other deputy on the scene not render aid to Massey because it was “a head shot.”

It's unknown when the trial will begin.