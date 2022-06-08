Former Cubs Prospect Caught Christopher Morel's Homer Vs. Orioles

Former Cubs prospect caught Christopher Morel's HR vs. Orioles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
A former Chicago Cubs prospect was in attendance for Tuesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.
And he went home with a pretty cool souvenir thanks to Christopher Morel.
Morel led off the evening with a first-pitch home run, extending his own franchise-record on-base streak to open a big-league career to 21 games.
After the ball took a few ricochets in the left-field stands, it was scooped up by none other than ex-Cubs outfield prospect Connor Myers.
How awesome is that?
Myers was a 27th-round pick out of Old Dominion by the Cubs in the 2016 draft. He played five seasons in Chicago's minor league system, reaching as high as Double-A Tennessee.
Myers and Morel were actually teammates on the Tennessee Smokies last year before Myers was released from the organization in July 2021 and retired.
Myers, who said he was talking to Morel right before the game, called catching his former teammate's homer "a goosebump moment."