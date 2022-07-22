Former Cubs, Braves Outfielder Dwight Smith Dies at 58

Former Cubs outfielder Dwight Smith dies at 58 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Cubs outfielder Dwight Smith has died at 58 years old, the Braves announced Friday.

Smith, a third-round draft pick by the Cubs in 1984, played eight big-league seasons from 1989-96, spending five of those on the North Side.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting to teammate Jerome Walton in 1989, hitting .324/.382/.493 in 109 games for the Cubs' NL East championship team.

We are saddened to learn of the death of Dwight Smith and send our condolences.



Selected by the Cubs in the 1984 June Draft, Smith roamed the outfield for five seasons with Chicago, helping the 1989 club reach the postseason and finishing 2nd in NL Rookie of the Year voting. pic.twitter.com/HShOnwWS2Z — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 22, 2022

Smith, who also played for the Angels and Orioles, spent his final two seasons with Atlanta, winning the 1995 World Series.

His son, Dwight Jr. was a first-round draft pick by the Blue Jays in 2011 and has played four seasons in the majors.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.