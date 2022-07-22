Former Cubs, Braves Outfielder Dwight Smith Dies at 58

By Tim Stebbins

Former Cubs outfielder Dwight Smith has died at 58 years old, the Braves announced Friday.

Smith, a third-round draft pick by the Cubs in 1984, played eight big-league seasons from 1989-96, spending five of those on the North Side.

He finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting to teammate Jerome Walton in 1989, hitting .324/.382/.493 in 109 games for the Cubs' NL East championship team.

Smith, who also played for the Angels and Orioles, spent his final two seasons with Atlanta, winning the 1995 World Series.

His son, Dwight Jr. was a first-round draft pick by the Blue Jays in 2011 and has played four seasons in the majors.

