Is former Cub Anthony Rizzo on an MLB team? What to know as Opening Day begins season

Though the Chicago Cubs began their season earlier this month in Japan against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the vast majority of the rest of Major League Baseball got their seasons underway Thursday on traditional Opening Day.

As fans across the country are tuning in to their team's first matchup of the year, some Cubs fans may be wondering who former franchise icon Anthony Rizzo is playing for as the season begins.

For the first time since Rizzo's first year with the Cubs in 2012, the first baseman is not an Opening Day roster, going the entire 2024-25 offseason without being signed.

A veteran of 14 MLB seasons, Rizzo battled through two injury-plagued with the New York Yankees, which included a trip to the World Series last season.

After going just 2-for-16 in the World Series against the Dodgers in 2024, Rizzo failed to find a suitor heading into this season, with a tough first baseman market making things tougher for the 35-year-old veteran.

On top of decreased value on the defensive end over the past few seasons, Rizzo also finished both 2023 and 2024 with a batting line below league average, posting a .228/.301/.335 slash line last season.

After being worth 2.3 wins above replacement in 2022, Rizzo has been worth a combined 0.7 WAR in 2023-24.

Rizzo indicated earlier this offseason that he does not want to retire, leaving him looking for a depth opportunity with a team looking for power potential from a first baseman or designated hitter.

Through 1,727 career MLB games, Rizzo has totaled 922 runs, 1,644 hits, 303 home runs, 965 RBI and 338 doubles.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

In addition to winning the 2016 World Series with the Cubs, Rizzo is a four-time Gold Glove-award winner and three-time All-Star, having also won a Silver Slugger and Platinum Glove award in his career.

In 2017, Rizzo won the Roberto Clemente Award, gifted to one player in MLB that best exemplifies sportsmanship and community involvement.