Former CPD Supt. Garry McCarthy Named Police Chief in Suburban Willow Springs

Former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy has landed a new job, being named the interim police chief in suburban Willow Springs.

Officials say that McCarthy will be introduced as the new chief on Thursday morning, and is expected to be installed as the permanent leader of the department at a Village Board meeting later this month.

“The residents of Willow Springs support our police department and we value living in a safe community,” Mayor Melissa Neddermeyer said in a statement. “We are confident in his leadership to oversee our police operations, because he is an experienced and well-trained professional.”

McCarthy was hired by former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to lead the city’s police department in 2011. He remained in that position through late 2015, when he was fired by Emanuel in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald by former CPD Officer Jason Van Dyke.

McCarthy would later run for mayor of Chicago in 2019, receiving just 2.66% of the vote in a crowded field.