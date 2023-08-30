Former CPD Superintendent Matt Rodriguez dies at 87

Matt Rodriguez, the Superintendent for the Chicago Police Department from 1992 to 1997 and first Latino department head, has died at the age of 87, according to Chicago police.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family of former Chicago Police Superintendent Matt Rodriguez, who passed away this morning at the age of 87. He was a respected leader who cared deeply for the people of Chicago, and the brave men and women of CPD. pic.twitter.com/93tpN8lrVr — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 30, 2023

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also issued a statement Wednesday night, calling Rodriguez "a pioneer in the field of community policing" while praising his leadership of the department during a "critical period."

Rodriguez began his career as a Chicago police officer in 1959, remaining with the department before becoming the force's first Latino superintendent on April 13, 1992.

After over five years of working under Mayor Richard M. Daley, Rodriguez retired in December 1997 and was replaced the following year by Terry G. Hillard.