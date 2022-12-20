Former CPD Detective Accused of Assaulting Woman After Being Assigned to Investigate an Attack Against Her

A former Chicago police detective is accused of sexually assaulting a woman after he was assigned to investigate an attack against her at a CTA Red Line station last year.

The detective repeatedly threatened the woman and at one point told her, “You are going to jail for being a whore,” according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which oversees the conduct of officers.

COPA recommended the detective be fired, but he told the agency that he planned to retire in light of the allegations. Records show the detective is no longer an active member of the police, but the department would not say whether he did retire.

The Sun-Times is not naming the detective because the department filed no formal charges against him.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The detective had been assigned to investigate an attack on the woman on March 3, 2021. While interviewing her, the detective learned she was a victim of sex trafficking and was living in a homeless shelter, COPA said.

He showed up at her room on March 6 and “began to flirt” with her, took her to dinner and then gave her $100 before leaving, according to COPA.

On March 16, after sending her text messages, the detective showed up while on duty, took her to his car and had sex, then went back to her room and had sex again, COPA said. He gave her another $100, the agency said.

The woman told COPA she felt “stuck” and was afraid to turn down the detective’s demands. He picked her up again on March 22 and, when she refused his advances, called her a “whore” and grabbed her neck and arm, according to COPA.

The woman told the agency she freed herself and called Uber for a ride home. She later called the detective’s wife, which led to an internal review and the investigation by COPA.

The agency said it sustained the woman’s complaint based on video footage, text messages, call logs and as video call during which the detective exposed himself.

“His conduct demonstrates a lack of sound judgment and self-control, severely undermines confidence in the Department, and brings profound discredit to the department,” COPA concluded.

The police department had no immediate comment about COPA’s report.