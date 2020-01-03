st. viator

Former Counselor at St. Viator High School Arrested For Sex Abuse

Joseph Majkowski was previously accused of disorderly conduct for sending inappropriate text messages to students, police said.

A former counselor at Saint Viator High School in suburban Arlington Heights has been arrested for criminal sexual abuse, police said Friday night.

Joseph Majkowski was arrested on Dec. 27 for his involvement in an alleged encounter in May. The victim came forward to police in October, officials said.

Majkowski allegedly rubbed the student’s shoulders, chest, and breasts, over her clothing, while they were inside his school office, according to police.

Local

Rockford 56 mins ago

Suspect in Hostage Situation at Rockford Credit Union Surrenders

Iran 5 hours ago

Local Lawmakers React to Rising Tensions Between US And Iran

Also in 2019, the former counselor was charged with four counts of disorderly conduct for sending inappropriate text messages to four different students while employed at the school.

This article tagged under:

st. viatorPOLICEArlington Heightsschool
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us