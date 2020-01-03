Former Counselor at St. Viator High School Arrested For Sex Abuse

A former counselor at Saint Viator High School in suburban Arlington Heights has been arrested for criminal sexual abuse, police said Friday night.

Joseph Majkowski was arrested on Dec. 27 for his involvement in an alleged encounter in May. The victim came forward to police in October, officials said.

Majkowski allegedly rubbed the student’s shoulders, chest, and breasts, over her clothing, while they were inside his school office, according to police.

Also in 2019, the former counselor was charged with four counts of disorderly conduct for sending inappropriate text messages to four different students while employed at the school.