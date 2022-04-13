Former Chicago USPS Employee Charged With Stealing Stimulus Checks From Mail

A former U.S. Postal Service employee in Chicago has been indicted on federal charges for allegedly stealing government stimulus checks from the mail.

Olivia Bryant, 33, of Chicago, is charged with three counts of theft from the U.S. mail. Bryant has pleaded not guilty to the charges during her arraignment Monday in federal court in Chicago.

A status hearing is set for May 13, 2022.

The indictment accuses Bryant of stealing three pieces of mail from her route in Chicago in March of last year. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Malgorzata Tracz Kozaka advised the Court during arraignment that the stolen mail contained government stimulus checks.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Each count in the indictment is punishable by a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison. If convicted, the Court must impose a reasonable sentence under federal statutes and the advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.