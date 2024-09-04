Former Chicago police officer dies 37 years after catastrophic injury in line of duty

More than three decades after a catastrophic injury in the line of duty altered his life, Chicago Police Officer Jim Crowley, 59, was laid to rest Wednesday in Alsip, remembered as a hero by family, friends and members of the police department

"When you leave here today, remember Jim for his dogged determination and unbreakable spirit," said his sister Beth Carter. "Remember Jim for his incredible sense of humor, his life of service to others and the joy he experienced throughout his lifetime."

Crowley's life changed forever on Sept. 4, 1987. He was 22 years old at the time when he and several officers responded to a call of a man armed with a gun, and they were hit by a drunk driver.

Fellow officer William Morrison was killed. Crowley was paralyzed.

"Jim truly lived with zeal for God, for life and for learning, and I attribute Jim's ability to face the challenges he encountered with honor and courage to his four years at Mt. Carmel," said Carter.

Carter looked after her brother over the last 37 years and admits she received no help in the beginning to care for him. But times are different now with support from organizations like the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

"The city's inaction fueled my resolve to never ever accept anything les than what was required for Jim to have the very best life that he could under the circumstances," said Carter.

Crowley lived life to the fullest despite the challenges he endured. He moved to Texas to receive specialized care and returned to Chicago for Christmas in December 2019.

"Jim's faith in God remained steady throughout his entire life," said Carter. "He knew God as a loving Father who was beside him every step of the way."

Crowley received the highest honor and salute at Saint Christina Catholic Church.

"We just want to make sure that we're showing support for the families, because it's not just the officer who suffered," said Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling. "It's also the family members."

His brothers and sisters in blue will forever remember his sacrifice and the young officer who was ready for anything.

"Jim was the youngest and smartest young man in our class, and he would have excelled in any field that he pursued," said retired Chicago Police Sgt. and friend Thomas Toner.

“We love Jim Crowley, kid Crowley to us," said retired Chicago Police Sgt. David Berglind. "We'll miss him forever."