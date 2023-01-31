Former ‘Chicago PD' Star Jon Seda Lists Lakeview Home on Market for $1.7M

Now that he has traded in his Windy City detective badge for an MD on the West Coast, former "Chicago P.D." actor Jon Seda is also saying goodbye to his Chicago digs.

According to a report from Realtor.com, actor Jon Seda, who played Detective Antonio Dawson for a total of eight years on NBC's "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D.", is selling his selling his four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath limestone home in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.

"When entering you can't help but notice the one-of-a-kind architecturally significant 2 story open entry as your eyes trail up to the soaring ceiling you will notice the beautiful, detailed bannister that borders the upper landing and grand staircase," the listing reads.

The 5,000 square home, at 1715 W. Wolfram Street, is listed for $1,799,999 and features a private outdoor terrace as well as an outdoor entertaining deck, a chef's kitchen, a master en-suite bathroom with heated floors, a two-car garage and a rather unexpected surprise on the lower level.

"The lower level features a large rec room with wet bar, cedar closet, storage, a large bedroom that can be used as a gym, yoga studio, guest room or office, a full bath, a second laundry and if this home didn't already have everything your very own indoor endless pool!," the listing reads.

Seda in 2019 concluded his run as Detective Dawson, and in 2021 began his role on NBC's "La Brea" as Dr. Sam Velaz.