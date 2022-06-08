Former Chicago Mayor Richard Daley Hospitalized Wednesday, Officials Say

Former Chicago Mayor Richard Daley was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital Wednesday, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

Daley "wasn't feeling well" and was transported to the hospital where doctors are expected to run a number of tests, according to a spokesperson for the former mayor.

"He seems fine. I talked to him and he sounded like his normal self," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"He wants everyone to know that the doctors, nurses, fire department officials were 'great,'” the spokesperson continued.

CFD said his condition remains unknown.

The former mayor served Chicago from 1989-2011 and Cook County State's Attorney from 1980-1989. He turned 80 on April 24 of this year.

