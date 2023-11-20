Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's Michigan home vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

A cottage in Michigan belonging to former Chicago Mayor and current U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel was recently vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti.

A fence outside a vacation home owned by the former mayor, who is Jewish, was spray-painted with the word "Nazis," the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Emmanuel was not at the residence at the time.

"Our family is very proud of how our friends, neighbors and the community have rallied to our support and in a singular voice in condemning hatred and bigotry,” Emanuel told the newspaper in a text message. He also thanked Michigan law enforcement for handling the incident.

The vandalism comes amid rising anti-Semitism and islamophobia across the U.S. as the Israel-Hamas war enters in Gaza its second month.