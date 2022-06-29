Former Chicago Blackhawks Player Jim Pappin Passes Away at 82

Former Hawks' player Jim Pappin passes away at 82 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago Blackhawks winger Jim Pappin passed away at the age of 82.

The news of his passing was shared by another one of his former teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pappin won the Stanley Cup with the Maple Leafs in 1964 and 1967.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Pappin.



Jim played 5 seasons in Toronto, winning the Stanley Cup in 1964 & ‘67. Named one of the 100 Greatest Leafs, he scored the Cup-winning goal and led team in scoring in ‘67.



Our thoughts are with his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/w3adMFuzGD — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 29, 2022

After spending his entire career with Toronto up until that point, Pappin joined the Hawks in the 1968-69 season. He had a solid first campaign where he played 75 games, scored 30 goals and contributed 40 assists. His best season came in 1972-73 where he played 76 games and scored 41 goals alongside 51 assists.

He played seven seasons with the Hawks, tallying 466 games, 216 goals, 228 assists and 444 points. With his 216 goals, Pappin ranks 17th in all-time goal scorers for the Hawks. During his time with Chicago, he never finished a season scoring fewer than 22 goals.

Pappin finished out his NHL career in 1976 with the Cleveland Barons.

