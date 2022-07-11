Former Chicago Blackhawks Interim Head Coach Derek King Returns as Assistant

Blackhawks interim head coach Derek King hired as assistant originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks announced the return of Derek King as an assistant coach under head coach Luke Richardson.

The team also announced the hiring of additional assistant coach, Kevin Dean, and the returns of goaltending coach Jimmy Waite and video coach Matt Meacham.

King took over as interim head coach of the Hawks in November of this past season. He finished the season with a 27-33-10 record. The Hawks have been clear about their intentions to keep King, as reported by NBC Sports Chicago's Charlie Roumeliotis, and finally inked him back as a permanent coach.

"It’s great to have this experienced staff with me behind the bench,” Richardson said via the team's press release. “Derek (King) has made an impact here on this organization and I’m thrilled to have someone like him on our staff. Kevin’s (Dean) mind for the game and defensive focus will be an asset for us. It’s great to have the cornerstone of this coaching group finalized and we will continue to add a few pieces.”

Dean previously served as an assistant coach with the Boston Bruins from 2017-22. During that time, the team went to the playoffs in all five seasons. They made the Stanley Cup Final in 2019 too.

The Hawks have undergone a complete roster transformation following the NHL draft, in which they acquired three first-round picks via the jettisons of Alex DeBrincat, Kirby Dach and taking on the contract of goalie Petr Mrazek from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

