Former Chicago Blackhawks Defenseman Signs Extension With Trade Partner

Adam Boqvist signs three-year extension with Blue Jackets

Adam Boqvist, former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman, signed a three-year, $7.8 million contract extension with the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to Greg Wyshynski.

Boqvist was traded to the Blue Jackets last summer as part of the trade to acquire star defenseman Seth Jones. The trade also included picks 12 and 44 from the Blackhawks in the 2021 draft.

More, the Blue Jackets received the Blackhawks' first-round pick for the upcoming draft on Thursday. They will have the sixth pick in the draft, while the Hawks will have the 38th pick as their first selection.

Boqvist turns 22 years old next month in August and is greatly appreciated with plenty of upside in the Blue Jackets' rotation. Last season, he scored 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 52 games.

According to Wyshynski, the Blue Jackets might draft another defenseman with the sixth pick in the draft.

As for the Hawks, anticipation builds towards the draft on whether or not Alex DeBrincat will be traded and how the team will strategize their draft picks.

